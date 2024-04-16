Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 3,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,693. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
