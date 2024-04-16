Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Short Interest Update

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance

Delta 9 Cannabis stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 3,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,693. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

About Delta 9 Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.