Short Interest in Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Drops By 9.3%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 948,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

CWSRF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,595. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.48.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.