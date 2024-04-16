Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in March

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,691. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.98.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerzbank Increases Dividend

About Commerzbank

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This is a boost from Commerzbank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Commerzbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

