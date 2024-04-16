Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Update

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the March 15th total of 236,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Dowa Price Performance
DWMNF remained flat at $33.76 on Tuesday. Dowa has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.21.
Dowa Company Profile
