Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.74 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.23. 24,101,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,129,617. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.76. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

