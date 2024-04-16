Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 1.3% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $20,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Argus cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.63. 418,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,039. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

