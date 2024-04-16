iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,015,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,501,152. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

