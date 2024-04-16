Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Trading Down 4.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. 126,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 505,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.
Morphic Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.42.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
