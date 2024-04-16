116,312 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 116,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,636,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. 3,468,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,527. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $103.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

