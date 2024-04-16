Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 255,087 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.82. 1,902,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.19. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

