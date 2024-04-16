Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 65,389 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,777,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in TriNet Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 369,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 105,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at about $11,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,834 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.85.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 87.97% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

