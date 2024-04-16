Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 1,883 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Buffington Mohr McNeal reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 57.4% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TXN traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.03. 1,525,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,214. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.62. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

