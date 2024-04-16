Imprint Wealth LLC Has $707,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Imprint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. 57,726,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,625,000. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $499.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.70.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.81.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

