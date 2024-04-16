SingularityNET Reaches One Day Volume of $156.63 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $825.74 million and $156.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011018 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.37 or 0.99804104 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012496 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00091466 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8081141 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $194,991,665.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

