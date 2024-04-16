Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading Down 0.1%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.64. 116,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 357,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.29.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 19.9% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 359,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $9,889,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $6,110,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

