Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,754,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

