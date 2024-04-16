Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,500 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 939,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aris Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARIS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 66,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,477. The firm has a market cap of $802.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.68. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

