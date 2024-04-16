SVB Wealth LLC Sells 57,241 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,241 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

