Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) Shares Sold by SFI Advisors LLC

SFI Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Renaissance IPO ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Renaissance IPO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IPO traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,389. The company has a market cap of $175.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.64. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

About Renaissance IPO ETF

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

