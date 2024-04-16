Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Shares Acquired by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,425 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.52% of Anterix worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Anterix by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 305,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Anterix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,522,000 after acquiring an additional 145,155 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Anterix by 13,957.1% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Anterix by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Anterix by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 51,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Anterix in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Anterix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Anterix Price Performance

Shares of ATEX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. The stock had a trading volume of 19,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,061. Anterix Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $600.42 million, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 447.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

