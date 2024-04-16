Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Cuts Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. APi Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.08% of APi Group worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in APi Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 24.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,118 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on APG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NYSE APG traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $38.77. 239,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

