Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Has $18.45 Million Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group makes up about 4.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.32% of Colliers International Group worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIGI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 181.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 494,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,125,000 after buying an additional 318,591 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 73.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 542,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 230,664 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth $13,767,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CIGI traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,101. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.38 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 83.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200 day moving average is $111.27.

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colliers International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

