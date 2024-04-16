iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Decreased by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,515 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 6.6% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,787 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

