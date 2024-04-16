Saybrook Capital NC Buys 112,635 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 126.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,635 shares during the quarter. Kenvue accounts for 1.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KVUE stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,396,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651,531. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

