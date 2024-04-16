Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,102 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $3,703,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE:CRL traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average is $220.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

