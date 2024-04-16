AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

AI Transportation Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AITRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AI Transportation Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of AITRR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,270. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16. AI Transportation Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.48.
About AI Transportation Acquisition
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AI Transportation Acquisition
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- ASML’s Earnings Could Bring The Stock to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AI Transportation Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.