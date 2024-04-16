Investors Research Corp Sells 896 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

