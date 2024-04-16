KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

KT Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. KT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KT will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its position in shares of KT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,708,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,884,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,726,000 after acquiring an additional 632,151 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,231,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

