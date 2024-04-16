UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $41.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th.

NYSE UDR opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

