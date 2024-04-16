UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $41.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2024

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE UDR opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. UDR has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $44.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 126.87%.

Institutional Trading of UDR

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in UDR by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.