The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $8.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

HAIN opened at $6.31 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $566.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth $642,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

