DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

DBV Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $0.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.75. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.37.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.33% and a negative net margin of 461.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DBV Technologies will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DBV Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

