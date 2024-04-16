BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, April 18th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 18th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 11.84%. Analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0617 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

