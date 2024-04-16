Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 18th

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, April 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th.

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:GSUN opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Health Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSUN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Golden Sun Health Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Golden Sun Health Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Golden Sun Health Technology Group by 29,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the period. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services.

