Canton Hathaway LLC Sells 26,855 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,855 shares during the period. StoneCo comprises 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 652,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $15.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,286. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STNE shares. UBS Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

