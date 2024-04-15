CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Spire by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In other Spire news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of Spire stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. 177,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

