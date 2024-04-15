CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Acquires 19,664 Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. increased its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report) by 108.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,664 shares during the quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,398. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $3.15.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.24%.

(Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.