Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNOS
Kainos Group Stock Performance
About Kainos Group
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- The Charles Schwab Company Can Hit New Highs
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Costco vs. Walmart: Revenue Comparison of Two Retail Giants
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Energy Plays for Cash Flow: Buy 1 or Buy Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.