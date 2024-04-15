Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 159 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,772,000 after buying an additional 13,416 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,288,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 147,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 354,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 77,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $88.88 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.08.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

