Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $595,800,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $48.91 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

