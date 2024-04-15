Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Divergent Planning LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $124.51 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $558.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

