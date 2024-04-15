MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 11,308 Shares

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 11,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,162,984 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,343.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $1,310,400.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

MCFT stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $373.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.64. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.22 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.53 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 121.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

