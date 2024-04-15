Brokerages Set Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCDL opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.37.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

