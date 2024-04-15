Analysts Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Target Price at $13.45

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $2,827,653.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $40,922.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,080.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 673,335 shares of company stock worth $8,452,208. Insiders own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after purchasing an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,596,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIMS opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.67. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

