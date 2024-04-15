Roots (TSE:ROOT) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock.

ROOT opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$96.60 million, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

