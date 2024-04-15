Roots (TSE:ROOT) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$3.25 target price on the stock.
Roots Price Performance
ROOT opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. Roots has a 1 year low of C$2.25 and a 1 year high of C$3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.48. The firm has a market cap of C$96.60 million, a PE ratio of 61.25, a P/E/G ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Roots
