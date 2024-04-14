ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $22,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $334.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,150. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.55 and a 200-day moving average of $319.34.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

