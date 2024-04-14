S. R. Schill & Associates Has $14.34 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.4% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,834,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,090,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,369. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.48 and a 52 week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00.

