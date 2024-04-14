Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Reduced by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 2.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $38.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. 2,782,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,301. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,303.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1,105.09. The firm has a market cap of $622.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $601.29 and a twelve month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,255.18.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

