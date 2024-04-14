CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) PT Lowered to $98.00 at B. Riley

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CEIX opened at $83.61 on Wednesday. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CONSOL Energy will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,437,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after acquiring an additional 423,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,140,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,203,000 after acquiring an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,208,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 445,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

