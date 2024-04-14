M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE MDC opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $36.47 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $388,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

