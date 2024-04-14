Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Northland Securities

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ SYM opened at $42.51 on Wednesday. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $64.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock valued at $279,026,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Softbank Group CORP. boosted its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Symbotic by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 882,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,311,000 after purchasing an additional 141,333 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

